Soccer-Southampton edge seven-goal thriller at Watford
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Monaco 4 Montpellier HSC 1 FC Lorient 2 Nantes 1 Paris St Germain 1 Ajaccio 1 Saturday, August 17 Nice 2 Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Marseille 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 St Etienne 1 En Avant Guingamp 0 Bastia 2 Valenciennes 0 Stade de Reims 2 Lille 1 Toulouse 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Friday, August 16 Sochaux 1 Olympique Lyon 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Monaco 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 5 Valenciennes 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Stade de Reims 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Lille 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Bastia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 FC Lorient 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Nice 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 13 Paris St Germain 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Ajaccio 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Sochaux 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 16 Girondins Bordeaux 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 ------------------------- 18 Montpellier HSC 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 19 Toulouse 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 20 En Avant Guingamp 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday Hibernian (II) 3 John McGinn 7, Jason Cummings 12pen, James Keatings 79 Ayr United (II) 1 Craig McGuffie 33 Red Card: Scott McKenna 45 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 13,602 - - - Rangers 6 Martyn Waghorn 33pen, Joe Garner 48,88,90+1, Jon Toral 77, Clint Hill 82 Hamilton Academical 0
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.