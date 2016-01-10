Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Nantes 2 St Etienne 1 Lille 1 Nice 1 Olympique Marseille 0 En Avant Guingamp 0 Saturday, January 9 Angers SCO 2 Caen 0 Monaco 2 GFC Ajaccio 2 Montpellier HSC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Olympique Lyon 4 ES Troyes AC 1 Stade Rennes 2 FC Lorient 2 Stade de Reims 1 Toulouse 3 Friday, January 8 Paris St Germain 2 Bastia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 20 17 3 0 50 9 54 2 Angers SCO 20 9 7 4 19 11 34 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 20 8 9 3 27 25 33 ------------------------- 4 Nice 20 8 6 6 33 24 30 ------------------------- 5 Caen 20 9 3 8 21 24 30 6 Olympique Lyon 20 8 5 7 27 24 29 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 20 9 2 9 23 24 29 8 Stade Rennes 20 6 10 4 27 23 28 9 FC Lorient 20 6 9 5 29 28 27 10 Nantes 20 7 6 7 16 18 27 11 Olympique Marseille 20 6 8 6 28 21 26 12 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 24 28 26 13 Lille 20 5 10 5 16 14 25 14 GFC Ajaccio 20 6 7 7 22 24 25 15 Montpellier HSC 20 6 4 10 22 26 22 16 Bastia 20 6 4 10 20 26 22 17 Stade de Reims 20 5 6 9 20 27 21 18 Toulouse 20 4 8 8 24 34 20 ------------------------- 19 En Avant Guingamp 20 5 5 10 17 27 20 20 ES Troyes AC 20 0 8 12 11 39 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.