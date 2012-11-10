Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Lille 1 Stade Brest 0
St Etienne 2 ES Troyes AC 0
Bastia 2 Valenciennes 3
Stade de Reims 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Toulouse 2 Ajaccio 4
Friday, November 9
AS Nancy 1 Stade Rennes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 11 6 4 1 17 7 22
2 Olympique Marseille 10 7 1 2 14 8 22
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 12 6 3 3 21 8 21
-------------------------
4 Valenciennes 12 6 3 3 26 14 21
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 10 6 3 1 19 10 21
6 Lille 12 5 5 2 16 12 20
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 12 5 4 3 20 15 19
8 Stade Rennes 12 6 1 5 16 15 19
9 Girondins Bordeaux 11 4 6 1 13 10 18
10 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 13 11 15
11 FC Lorient 11 3 6 2 19 21 15
12 Ajaccio 12 4 4 4 14 17 14
13 Bastia 12 4 2 6 19 29 14
14 Stade Brest 12 4 1 7 11 18 13
15 Montpellier HSC 11 3 3 5 16 16 12
16 Nice 11 2 6 3 15 17 12
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 12 3 2 7 13 20 11
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
19 ES Troyes AC 12 1 4 7 11 22 7
20 AS Nancy 12 1 2 9 5 21 5
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Olympique Marseille v Nice (1300)
FC Lorient v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Sochaux v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (2000)