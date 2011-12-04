Dec 4 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday. Girondins Bordeaux 2 AS Nancy 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 2 Paris St Germain 3 Auxerre 2

Played on Saturday Ajaccio 2 Lille 3 Dijon FCO 0 Sochaux 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Valenciennes 1 Montpellier HSC 4 FC Lorient 0 Nice 2 Stade Rennes 0 Stade Brest 2 St Etienne 2

Played on Friday Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 16 11 3 2 36 17 36 2 Paris St Germain 16 10 3 3 29 17 33 ------------------------- 3 Lille 16 8 7 1 27 15 31 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 16 9 2 5 28 19 29 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 16 8 4 4 27 21 28 6 Toulouse 16 7 5 4 17 15 26 ------------------------- 7 Olympique Marseille 16 6 6 4 22 16 24 8 St Etienne 16 6 6 4 19 19 24 9 FC Lorient 16 6 5 5 17 18 23 10 Caen 16 5 4 7 23 25 19 11 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 16 4 7 5 21 23 19 12 Girondins Bordeaux 16 4 7 5 19 21 19 13 Sochaux 16 4 6 6 21 30 18 14 Dijon FCO 16 5 3 8 17 29 18 15 Stade Brest 16 2 10 4 17 18 16 16 Auxerre 16 3 6 7 22 26 15 17 Valenciennes 16 3 5 8 16 19 14 ------------------------- 18 Nice 16 3 5 8 14 17 14 19 AS Nancy 16 3 5 8 12 20 14 20 Ajaccio 16 1 5 10 15 34 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)