Dec 4 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Girondins Bordeaux 2 AS Nancy 0
Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 2
Paris St Germain 3 Auxerre 2
Played on Saturday
Ajaccio 2 Lille 3
Dijon FCO 0 Sochaux 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Valenciennes 1
Montpellier HSC 4 FC Lorient 0
Nice 2 Stade Rennes 0
Stade Brest 2 St Etienne 2
Played on Friday
Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 16 11 3 2 36 17 36
2 Paris St Germain 16 10 3 3 29 17 33
-------------------------
3 Lille 16 8 7 1 27 15 31
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 16 9 2 5 28 19 29
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 16 8 4 4 27 21 28
6 Toulouse 16 7 5 4 17 15 26
-------------------------
7 Olympique Marseille 16 6 6 4 22 16 24
8 St Etienne 16 6 6 4 19 19 24
9 FC Lorient 16 6 5 5 17 18 23
10 Caen 16 5 4 7 23 25 19
11 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 16 4 7 5 21 23 19
12 Girondins Bordeaux 16 4 7 5 19 21 19
13 Sochaux 16 4 6 6 21 30 18
14 Dijon FCO 16 5 3 8 17 29 18
15 Stade Brest 16 2 10 4 17 18 16
16 Auxerre 16 3 6 7 22 26 15
17 Valenciennes 16 3 5 8 16 19 14
-------------------------
18 Nice 16 3 5 8 14 17 14
19 AS Nancy 16 3 5 8 12 20 14
20 Ajaccio 16 1 5 10 15 34 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)