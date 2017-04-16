April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Nantes 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Olympique Marseille 4 St Etienne 0
Bastia 0 Olympique Lyon 0 aband.46'
Saturday, April 15
Monaco 2 Dijon FCO 1
En Avant de Guingamp 2 Toulouse 1
Metz 2 Caen 2
Montpellier HSC 2 FC Lorient 0
Nice 3 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1
Stade Rennes 2 Lille 0
Friday, April 14
Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monaco 32 24 5 3 90 27 77
2 Paris St Germain 32 23 5 4 66 21 74
-------------------------
3 Nice 33 21 10 2 55 27 73
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 32 17 3 12 65 39 54
5 Girondins Bordeaux 33 14 10 9 47 39 52
-------------------------
6 Olympique Marseille 33 14 9 10 48 38 51
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 32 11 12 9 35 29 45
8 En Avant de Guingamp 33 12 8 13 40 44 44
9 Stade Rennes 33 10 13 10 31 37 43
10 Nantes 33 11 9 13 31 47 42
11 Toulouse 33 10 11 12 34 35 41
12 Montpellier HSC 33 10 9 14 47 55 39
13 Angers SCO 33 11 6 16 32 43 39
14 Lille 33 10 7 16 31 41 37
15 Metz 32 9 9 14 31 61 36
16 Caen 33 9 6 18 33 56 33
17 AS Nancy-Lorraine 33 8 7 18 25 44 31
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 33 9 4 20 37 64 31
-------------------------
19 Dijon FCO 33 6 11 16 41 52 29
20 Bastia 32 6 10 16 26 46 28
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation play-off
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
