May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 4
ES Troyes AC 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Sochaux 1 FC Lorient 0
Montpellier HSC 2 Stade Brest 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Bastia 1
Stade de Reims 1 Ajaccio 1
Toulouse 4 Lille 2
Friday, May 3
St Etienne 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 34 22 7 5 61 20 73
2 Olympique Marseille 35 20 7 8 40 33 67
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 34 17 9 8 55 36 60
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 35 15 14 6 56 28 59
-------------------------
5 Lille 35 15 12 8 55 39 57
6 Nice 34 16 9 9 51 41 57
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 35 15 6 14 53 46 51
8 FC Lorient 35 13 11 11 53 53 50
9 Girondins Bordeaux 35 11 16 8 35 30 49
10 Toulouse 35 11 12 12 44 44 45
11 Stade Rennes 34 13 6 15 46 49 45
12 Valenciennes 34 10 11 13 42 48 41
13 Bastia 35 11 7 17 45 64 40
14 Stade de Reims 35 9 12 14 32 39 39
15 Ajaccio 35 9 14 12 38 47 39
16 Sochaux 35 9 10 16 38 55 37
17 AS Nancy 34 8 11 15 33 49 35
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 8 10 17 39 51 34
19 ES Troyes AC 35 6 13 16 40 59 31
20 Stade Brest 35 8 5 22 30 55 29
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Stade Rennes v Nice (1200)
AS Nancy v Olympique Lyon (1500)
Paris St Germain v Valenciennes (1900)