Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 9
Montpellier HSC 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 20 13 2 5 39 19 41
2 Olympique Lyon 19 12 3 4 40 17 39
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 19 10 8 1 32 13 38
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 19 10 6 3 22 12 36
-------------------------
5 Monaco 19 9 5 5 23 18 32
6 Girondins Bordeaux 19 9 4 6 26 27 31
-------------------------
7 Nantes 19 8 6 5 19 17 30
8 Montpellier HSC 20 8 5 7 23 20 29
9 Stade Rennes 19 8 4 7 21 24 28
10 Stade de Reims 19 8 4 7 25 30 28
11 Lille 19 6 6 7 16 17 24
12 Nice 19 6 4 9 21 26 22
13 En Avant Guingamp 19 7 1 11 20 31 22
14 Toulouse 19 6 3 10 22 29 21
15 FC Lorient 19 6 2 11 21 26 20
16 Racing Lens 19 5 4 10 20 24 19
17 Metz 19 5 4 10 17 27 19
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 19 6 1 12 20 33 19
19 Bastia 19 4 6 9 16 23 18
20 Caen 19 3 6 10 22 32 15
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 10
Bastia v Paris St Germain (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v Racing Lens (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade Rennes (1900)
Lille v Caen (1900)
Nice v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade de Reims v St Etienne (1900)
Sunday, January 11
Nantes v Metz (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Toulouse (1600)
Monaco v Girondins Bordeaux (2000)