Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, February 13 Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 24 15 5 4 48 18 50 2 Olympique Marseille 25 15 4 6 46 25 49 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 24 13 9 2 41 20 48 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 24 11 8 5 27 18 41 ------------------------- 5 Monaco 24 11 7 6 25 19 40 6 Girondins Bordeaux 24 10 7 7 29 30 37 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36 8 Nice 24 9 6 9 28 29 33 9 Nantes 24 8 9 7 20 23 33 10 En Avant Guingamp 24 10 2 12 28 36 32 11 Lille 24 8 7 9 20 21 31 12 Stade Rennes 24 8 7 9 24 31 31 13 Stade de Reims 25 8 6 11 30 42 30 14 Caen 24 7 6 11 33 35 27 15 Bastia 24 6 9 9 24 27 27 16 FC Lorient 24 8 3 13 28 33 27 17 Toulouse 24 7 4 13 24 36 25 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 7 2 15 24 40 23 19 Racing Lens 24 5 7 12 24 32 22 20 Metz 24 5 6 13 19 34 21 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 Paris St Germain v Caen (1500) Monaco v Montpellier HSC (1900) Nantes v Bastia (1900) Lille v Nice (1900) Racing Lens v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Toulouse v Stade Rennes (1900) Sunday, February 15 Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1300) Metz v En Avant Guingamp (1600) FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (2000)