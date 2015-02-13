Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 13
Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 24 15 5 4 48 18 50
2 Olympique Marseille 25 15 4 6 46 25 49
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 24 13 9 2 41 20 48
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 24 11 8 5 27 18 41
-------------------------
5 Monaco 24 11 7 6 25 19 40
6 Girondins Bordeaux 24 10 7 7 29 30 37
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 Nice 24 9 6 9 28 29 33
9 Nantes 24 8 9 7 20 23 33
10 En Avant Guingamp 24 10 2 12 28 36 32
11 Lille 24 8 7 9 20 21 31
12 Stade Rennes 24 8 7 9 24 31 31
13 Stade de Reims 25 8 6 11 30 42 30
14 Caen 24 7 6 11 33 35 27
15 Bastia 24 6 9 9 24 27 27
16 FC Lorient 24 8 3 13 28 33 27
17 Toulouse 24 7 4 13 24 36 25
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 24 7 2 15 24 40 23
19 Racing Lens 24 5 7 12 24 32 22
20 Metz 24 5 6 13 19 34 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 14
Paris St Germain v Caen (1500)
Monaco v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Nantes v Bastia (1900)
Lille v Nice (1900)
Racing Lens v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900)
Toulouse v Stade Rennes (1900)
Sunday, February 15
Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1300)
Metz v En Avant Guingamp (1600)
FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (2000)