Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Caen 1
Olympique Lyon 5 Montpellier HSC 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Toulouse 0
Saturday, October 18
Monaco 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
FC Lorient 0 St Etienne 1
Metz 0 Stade Rennes 0
Nantes 1 Stade de Reims 1
Lille 1 En Avant Guingamp 2
Nice 0 Bastia 1
Friday, October 17
Racing Lens 1 Paris St Germain 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 10 8 1 1 25 8 25
2 Paris St Germain 10 4 6 0 18 7 18
-------------------------
3 Girondins Bordeaux 10 5 3 2 16 10 18
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 10 5 2 3 20 9 17
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 10 5 2 3 10 10 17
6 Nantes 10 4 4 2 8 7 16
-------------------------
7 Metz 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
8 Lille 10 4 3 3 8 7 15
9 Toulouse 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
10 Monaco 10 4 2 4 10 11 14
11 Montpellier HSC 10 4 2 4 9 10 14
12 Nice 10 4 2 4 9 13 14
13 Stade Rennes 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
14 Stade de Reims 10 3 2 5 10 20 11
15 FC Lorient 10 3 1 6 8 12 10
16 Bastia 10 2 4 4 8 13 10
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 10 3 1 6 11 18 10
-------------------------
18 Caen 10 2 3 5 10 11 9
19 En Avant Guingamp 10 3 0 7 6 14 9
20 Racing Lens 10 2 2 6 8 13 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation