April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, April 4
Olympique Marseille 3 Ajaccio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 31 23 7 1 71 18 76
2 Monaco 31 18 9 4 50 26 63
-------------------------
3 Lille 31 16 9 6 35 19 57
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 31 16 6 9 43 28 54
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 31 13 9 9 46 37 48
6 Olympique Marseille 32 13 9 10 43 34 48
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 31 11 11 9 39 40 44
8 Toulouse 31 11 11 9 40 43 44
9 Girondins Bordeaux 31 11 10 10 37 35 43
10 Bastia 31 11 7 13 33 46 40
11 Nice 31 11 5 15 27 35 38
12 Stade Rennes 31 9 10 12 38 37 37
13 FC Lorient 31 10 7 14 37 42 37
14 Nantes 31 10 7 14 27 33 37
15 Montpellier HSC 31 6 17 8 35 36 35
16 En Avant Guingamp 31 9 8 14 28 32 35
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 8 10 13 30 45 34
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 31 7 8 16 32 49 29
19 Sochaux 31 6 8 17 27 54 26
20 Ajaccio 32 3 10 19 31 60 19
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims (1500)
En Avant Guingamp v Montpellier HSC (1800)
FC Lorient v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Rennes (1800)
Bastia v Sochaux (1800)
Toulouse v Lille (1800)
Sunday, April 6
St Etienne v Nice (1200)
Valenciennes v Olympique Lyon (1500)
Monaco v Nantes (1900)