April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, April 4 Olympique Marseille 3 Ajaccio 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 31 23 7 1 71 18 76 2 Monaco 31 18 9 4 50 26 63 ------------------------- 3 Lille 31 16 9 6 35 19 57 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 31 16 6 9 43 28 54 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 31 13 9 9 46 37 48 6 Olympique Marseille 32 13 9 10 43 34 48 ------------------------- 7 Stade de Reims 31 11 11 9 39 40 44 8 Toulouse 31 11 11 9 40 43 44 9 Girondins Bordeaux 31 11 10 10 37 35 43 10 Bastia 31 11 7 13 33 46 40 11 Nice 31 11 5 15 27 35 38 12 Stade Rennes 31 9 10 12 38 37 37 13 FC Lorient 31 10 7 14 37 42 37 14 Nantes 31 10 7 14 27 33 37 15 Montpellier HSC 31 6 17 8 35 36 35 16 En Avant Guingamp 31 9 8 14 28 32 35 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 8 10 13 30 45 34 ------------------------- 18 Valenciennes 31 7 8 16 32 49 29 19 Sochaux 31 6 8 17 27 54 26 20 Ajaccio 32 3 10 19 31 60 19 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims (1500) En Avant Guingamp v Montpellier HSC (1800) FC Lorient v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Rennes (1800) Bastia v Sochaux (1800) Toulouse v Lille (1800) Sunday, April 6 St Etienne v Nice (1200) Valenciennes v Olympique Lyon (1500) Monaco v Nantes (1900)