Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Monaco 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 9 7 2 0 19 5 23
2 Angers SCO 9 5 3 1 10 5 18
-------------------------
3 Caen 9 6 0 3 11 10 18
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 9 4 4 1 13 8 16
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 10 4 4 2 12 7 16
6 St Etienne 9 5 1 3 11 10 16
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 9 4 3 2 11 7 15
8 Nice 8 4 2 2 20 11 14
9 FC Lorient 9 4 2 3 14 13 14
10 Monaco 10 3 5 2 14 15 14
11 En Avant Guingamp 9 4 1 4 9 12 13
12 Lille 9 2 4 3 4 4 10
13 Bastia 9 3 1 5 12 14 10
14 Girondins Bordeaux 9 2 4 3 13 16 10
15 Nantes 8 3 1 4 4 10 10
16 Olympique Marseille 9 2 2 5 14 11 8
17 Toulouse 9 1 5 3 10 15 8
18 Montpellier HSC 9 1 1 7 6 14 4
-------------------------
19 ES Troyes AC 9 0 4 5 5 16 4
20 GFC Ajaccio 9 0 3 6 4 13 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Bastia v Paris St Germain (1500)
En Avant Guingamp v Lille (1800)
Nantes v ES Troyes AC (1800)
St Etienne v GFC Ajaccio (1800)
Stade de Reims v Caen (1800)
Toulouse v Angers SCO (1800)
Sunday, October 18
Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1200)
Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1500)
Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)