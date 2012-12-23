Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 23
Olympique Marseille 1 St Etienne 0
Toulouse 2 Sochaux 0
Valenciennes 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Saturday, December 22
Ajaccio 2 Stade Rennes 4
FC Lorient 2 Stade de Reims 2
Girondins Bordeaux 0 ES Troyes AC 0
Lille 4 Montpellier HSC 1
Olympique Lyon 3 Nice 0
Bastia 4 AS Nancy 2
Friday, December 21
Stade Brest 0 Paris St Germain 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 19 11 5 3 36 12 38
2 Olympique Lyon 19 11 5 3 33 17 38
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 19 12 2 5 24 20 38
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 19 10 2 7 29 24 32
-------------------------
5 FC Lorient 19 8 7 4 32 29 31
6 Valenciennes 19 8 5 6 31 24 29
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 19 6 11 2 21 14 29
8 Lille 19 7 8 4 24 18 29
9 Nice 19 7 8 4 26 26 29
10 St Etienne 19 7 6 6 24 14 27
11 Montpellier HSC 19 7 5 7 29 24 26
12 Toulouse 19 7 5 7 25 20 26
13 Bastia 19 6 4 9 26 41 22
14 Stade Brest 19 6 3 10 20 28 21
15 Stade de Reims 19 4 7 8 16 20 19
16 Ajaccio 19 5 6 8 21 29 19
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 19 5 4 10 22 32 19
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 19 4 4 11 17 29 16
19 ES Troyes AC 19 2 7 10 20 37 13
20 AS Nancy 19 1 8 10 15 33 11
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation