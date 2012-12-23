Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, December 23 Olympique Marseille 1 St Etienne 0 Toulouse 2 Sochaux 0 Valenciennes 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Saturday, December 22 Ajaccio 2 Stade Rennes 4 FC Lorient 2 Stade de Reims 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0 ES Troyes AC 0 Lille 4 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympique Lyon 3 Nice 0 Bastia 4 AS Nancy 2 Friday, December 21 Stade Brest 0 Paris St Germain 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 19 11 5 3 36 12 38 2 Olympique Lyon 19 11 5 3 33 17 38 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 19 12 2 5 24 20 38 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 19 10 2 7 29 24 32 ------------------------- 5 FC Lorient 19 8 7 4 32 29 31 6 Valenciennes 19 8 5 6 31 24 29 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 19 6 11 2 21 14 29 8 Lille 19 7 8 4 24 18 29 9 Nice 19 7 8 4 26 26 29 10 St Etienne 19 7 6 6 24 14 27 11 Montpellier HSC 19 7 5 7 29 24 26 12 Toulouse 19 7 5 7 25 20 26 13 Bastia 19 6 4 9 26 41 22 14 Stade Brest 19 6 3 10 20 28 21 15 Stade de Reims 19 4 7 8 16 20 19 16 Ajaccio 19 5 6 8 21 29 19 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 19 5 4 10 22 32 19 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 19 4 4 11 17 29 16 19 ES Troyes AC 19 2 7 10 20 37 13 20 AS Nancy 19 1 8 10 15 33 11 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation