Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Caen 1 Stade Rennes 0
Lille 1 Olympique Lyon 0
Olympique Marseille 1 St Etienne 1
Saturday, February 20
Angers SCO 2 Montpellier HSC 3
Monaco 3 ES Troyes AC 1
FC Lorient 4 En Avant Guingamp 3
Paris St Germain 4 Stade de Reims 1
Toulouse 1 GFC Ajaccio 1
Friday, February 19
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Nice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 27 23 4 0 67 13 73
2 Monaco 27 13 10 4 40 30 49
-------------------------
3 Nice 27 11 8 8 39 30 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 12 5 10 32 30 41
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 27 11 6 10 38 29 39
6 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39
-------------------------
7 Caen 27 12 3 12 28 35 39
8 Stade Rennes 27 9 11 7 34 32 38
9 Angers SCO 27 10 7 10 27 27 37
10 Girondins Bordeaux 27 9 10 8 36 39 37
11 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36
12 Lille 27 7 13 7 21 20 34
13 FC Lorient 27 8 10 9 39 41 34
14 Bastia 26 10 4 12 25 29 34
15 Montpellier HSC 27 9 5 13 33 33 32
16 En Avant Guingamp 27 8 7 12 31 38 31
17 Stade de Reims 27 7 8 12 28 38 29
18 GFC Ajaccio 27 6 10 11 28 38 28
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 27 4 10 13 26 45 22
20 ES Troyes AC 27 2 8 17 20 56 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation