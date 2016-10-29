UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 AS Nancy-Lorraine 2 Caen 0 St Etienne 1 Monaco 1 En Avant de Guingamp 1 Angers SCO 0 FC Lorient 2 Montpellier HSC 2 Bastia 0 Dijon FCO 0 Toulouse 1 Olympique Lyon 2 Friday, October 28 Lille 0 Paris St Germain 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 10 8 2 0 20 7 26 2 Monaco 11 7 2 2 30 15 23 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 11 7 2 2 20 7 23 ------------------------- 4 En Avant de Guingamp 11 6 2 3 14 9 20 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 11 5 3 3 15 9 18 6 St Etienne 11 4 5 2 14 10 17 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 10 5 2 3 12 12 17 8 Olympique Lyon 11 5 1 5 18 15 16 9 Girondins Bordeaux 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 10 Angers SCO 11 4 2 5 10 11 14 11 Olympique Marseille 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 12 Dijon FCO 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 13 Metz 10 4 1 5 11 20 13 14 Bastia 11 3 2 6 8 10 11 15 Nantes 10 3 2 5 7 11 11 16 Montpellier HSC 11 2 5 4 16 25 11 17 Lille 11 3 1 7 10 17 10 ------------------------- 18 Caen 11 3 1 7 9 21 10 ------------------------- 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 11 2 3 6 7 13 9 20 FC Lorient 11 2 1 8 8 18 7 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Nice v Nantes (1400) Stade Rennes v Metz (1600) Olympique Marseille v Girondins Bordeaux (1945)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.