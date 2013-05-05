May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
AS Nancy 0 Olympique Lyon 3
Paris St Germain 1 Valenciennes 1
Stade Rennes 0 Nice 3
Saturday, May 4
ES Troyes AC 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Sochaux 1 FC Lorient 0
Montpellier HSC 2 Stade Brest 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Bastia 1
Stade de Reims 1 Ajaccio 1
Toulouse 4 Lille 2
Friday, May 3
St Etienne 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 35 22 8 5 62 21 74
2 Olympique Marseille 35 20 7 8 40 33 67
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 35 18 9 8 58 36 63
-------------------------
4 Nice 35 17 9 9 54 41 60
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 35 15 14 6 56 28 59
6 Lille 35 15 12 8 55 39 57
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 35 15 6 14 53 46 51
8 FC Lorient 35 13 11 11 53 53 50
9 Girondins Bordeaux 35 11 16 8 35 30 49
10 Toulouse 35 11 12 12 44 44 45
11 Stade Rennes 35 13 6 16 46 52 45
12 Valenciennes 35 10 12 13 43 49 42
13 Bastia 35 11 7 17 45 64 40
14 Stade de Reims 35 9 12 14 32 39 39
15 Ajaccio 35 9 14 12 38 47 39
16 Sochaux 35 9 10 16 38 55 37
17 AS Nancy 35 8 11 16 33 52 35
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 8 10 17 39 51 34
19 ES Troyes AC 35 6 13 16 40 59 31
20 Stade Brest 35 8 5 22 30 55 29
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation