Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, August 15
Caen 0 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lille 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
2 Caen 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 St Etienne 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Nice 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 FC Lorient 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
7 Nantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Girondins Bordeaux 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Olympique Marseille 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
9 Bastia 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
11 Paris St Germain 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
11 Stade de Reims 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Metz 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Toulouse 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 Monaco 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Montpellier HSC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Racing Lens 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
18 En Avant Guingamp 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
18 Stade Rennes 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3-4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
Paris St Germain v Bastia (1500)
FC Lorient v Nice (1800)
Metz v Nantes (1800)
Racing Lens v En Avant Guingamp (1800)
Stade Rennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1800)
Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1800)
Sunday, August 17
Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC (1500)
St Etienne v Stade de Reims (1500)
Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (1900)