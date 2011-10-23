Oct 23 Ligue 1 results and standings
on Sunday.
Lille 3 Olympique Lyon 1
Auxerre 0 Stade Rennes 1
Paris St Germain 2 Dijon FCO 0
Played on Saturday
AS Nancy 1 Nice 0
Caen 1 Montpellier HSC 3
FC Lorient 0 Toulouse 0
Sochaux 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Stade Brest 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Ajaccio 0
St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 11 8 2 1 21 8 26
2 Montpellier HSC 11 7 2 2 25 15 23
-------------------------
3 Lille 11 6 4 1 21 12 22
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 11 6 3 2 21 14 21
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 11 6 2 3 18 13 20
6 Toulouse 11 5 4 2 12 10 19
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 11 4 5 2 12 9 17
8 St Etienne 11 4 4 3 11 13 16
9 Caen 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
10 Sochaux 11 3 4 4 17 23 13
11 Auxerre 11 2 6 3 16 15 12
12 Olympique Marseille 11 2 6 3 12 12 12
13 Dijon FCO 11 3 2 6 11 22 11
14 Nice 11 2 4 5 11 11 10
15 Valenciennes 11 2 3 6 12 13 9
16 Stade Brest 11 0 9 2 9 11 9
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 1 6 4 11 16 9
-------------------------
18 Girondins Bordeaux 11 1 6 4 12 18 9
19 AS Nancy 11 1 5 5 8 13 8
20 Ajaccio 11 1 4 6 10 22 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
