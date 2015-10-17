Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 En Avant Guingamp 1 Lille 1 Nantes 3 ES Troyes AC 0 St Etienne 2 GFC Ajaccio 0 Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 2 Stade de Reims 0 Caen 1 Toulouse 1 Angers SCO 2 Friday, October 16 Monaco 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 10 8 2 0 21 5 26 2 Angers SCO 10 6 3 1 12 6 21 ------------------------- 3 Caen 10 7 0 3 12 10 21 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 10 6 1 3 13 10 19 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 9 4 4 1 13 8 16 6 Olympique Lyon 10 4 4 2 12 7 16 ------------------------- 7 Stade de Reims 10 4 3 3 11 8 15 8 Nice 8 4 2 2 20 11 14 9 FC Lorient 9 4 2 3 14 13 14 10 Monaco 10 3 5 2 14 15 14 11 En Avant Guingamp 10 4 2 4 10 13 14 12 Nantes 9 4 1 4 7 10 13 13 Lille 10 2 5 3 5 5 11 14 Girondins Bordeaux 9 2 4 3 13 16 10 15 Bastia 10 3 1 6 12 16 10 16 Olympique Marseille 9 2 2 5 14 11 8 17 Toulouse 10 1 5 4 11 17 8 18 Montpellier HSC 9 1 1 7 6 14 4 ------------------------- 19 ES Troyes AC 10 0 4 6 5 19 4 20 GFC Ajaccio 10 0 3 7 4 15 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1200) Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1500) Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.