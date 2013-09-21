Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Montpellier HSC 2 Sochaux 0 Lille 2 Stade Rennes 2 Ajaccio 0 Bastia 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Stade de Reims 1 En Avant Guingamp 1 Friday, September 20 St Etienne 1 Toulouse 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 5 4 1 0 9 2 13 2 St Etienne 6 4 0 2 8 5 12 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 5 3 2 0 8 3 11 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Lille 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 ------------------------- 7 Stade de Reims 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 8 Bastia 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 10 Nice 5 2 2 1 6 7 8 11 Olympique Lyon 5 2 1 2 8 4 7 12 Nantes 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 13 Montpellier HSC 6 1 4 1 8 10 7 14 FC Lorient 5 2 0 3 3 5 6 15 Toulouse 6 1 3 2 5 8 6 16 En Avant Guingamp 6 1 2 3 5 8 5 17 Girondins Bordeaux 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 ------------------------- 18 Valenciennes 5 1 0 4 4 7 3 19 Ajaccio 6 0 3 3 3 7 3 20 Sochaux 6 0 2 4 3 9 2 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 FC Lorient v Girondins Bordeaux (1200) Nice v Valenciennes (1500) Olympique Lyon v Nantes (1500) Paris St Germain v Monaco (1900)