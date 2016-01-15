Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 15
Nice 2 Angers SCO 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 20 17 3 0 50 9 54
2 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34
-------------------------
3 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33
-------------------------
4 Monaco 20 8 9 3 27 25 33
-------------------------
5 Caen 20 9 3 8 21 24 30
6 Olympique Lyon 20 8 5 7 27 24 29
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 20 9 2 9 23 24 29
8 Stade Rennes 20 6 10 4 27 23 28
9 FC Lorient 20 6 9 5 29 28 27
10 Nantes 20 7 6 7 16 18 27
11 Olympique Marseille 20 6 8 6 28 21 26
12 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 24 28 26
13 Lille 20 5 10 5 16 14 25
14 GFC Ajaccio 20 6 7 7 22 24 25
15 Montpellier HSC 20 6 4 10 22 26 22
16 Bastia 20 6 4 10 20 26 22
17 Stade de Reims 20 5 6 9 20 27 21
18 Toulouse 20 4 8 8 24 34 20
-------------------------
19 En Avant Guingamp 20 5 5 10 17 27 20
20 ES Troyes AC 20 0 8 12 11 39 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 16
Toulouse v Paris St Germain (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v Nantes (1900)
ES Troyes AC v Stade Rennes (1900)
GFC Ajaccio v Stade de Reims (1900)
Girondins Bordeaux v Lille (1900)
Bastia v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Sunday, January 17
FC Lorient v Monaco (1300)
Caen v Olympique Marseille (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)