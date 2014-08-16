Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
FC Lorient 0 Nice 0
Metz 1 Nantes 1
Paris St Germain 2 Bastia 0
Racing Lens 0 En Avant Guingamp 1
Stade Rennes 6 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Toulouse 2 Olympique Lyon 1
Friday, August 15
Caen 0 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
2 Nice 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
3 FC Lorient 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Nantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
5 Lille 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
6 Stade Rennes 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
-------------------------
7 Caen 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
8 St Etienne 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
9 Olympique Lyon 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Girondins Bordeaux 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
11 Toulouse 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 En Avant Guingamp 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
13 Metz 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 Olympique Marseille 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
15 Stade de Reims 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
16 Bastia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
17 Monaco 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Montpellier HSC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Racing Lens 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 0 0 2 2 9 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3-4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC (1500)
St Etienne v Stade de Reims (1500)
Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (1900)