Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Nice 3 En Avant de Guingamp 1
Paris St Germain 1 Monaco 1
Toulouse 0 St Etienne 3
Saturday, January 28
Angers SCO 2 Metz 1
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Girondins Bordeaux 2
FC Lorient 2 Dijon FCO 3
Olympique Lyon 1 Lille 2
Bastia 1 Caen 1
Stade Rennes 1 Nantes 1
Friday, January 27
Olympique Marseille 5 Montpellier HSC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Monaco 22 15 4 3 65 22 49
2 Nice 22 14 7 1 38 15 49
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 22 14 4 4 42 16 46
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 21 12 1 8 40 25 37
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 22 8 9 5 24 18 33
6 Olympique Marseille 22 9 6 7 29 27 33
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 8 8 6 24 27 32
8 En Avant de Guingamp 22 8 7 7 28 26 31
9 Stade Rennes 22 8 6 8 22 26 30
10 Toulouse 22 7 5 10 22 26 26
11 Lille 22 7 5 10 21 27 26
12 Nantes 22 7 5 10 15 29 26
13 Dijon FCO 22 5 9 8 30 32 24
14 AS Nancy-Lorraine 21 6 6 9 16 25 24
15 Montpellier HSC 22 5 8 9 30 39 23
16 Angers SCO 22 6 5 11 19 28 23
17 Bastia 22 5 7 10 19 26 22
-------------------------
18 Caen 21 6 4 11 24 36 22
-------------------------
19 Metz * 21 6 5 10 21 38 21
20 FC Lorient 22 5 3 14 25 46 18
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation play-off
19-20: Relegation