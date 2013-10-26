Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 En Avant Guingamp 2 Ajaccio 1 FC Lorient 2 Sochaux 1 Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 3 Bastia 1 Nice 0 Toulouse 0 Stade Rennes 5 Valenciennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Friday, October 25 Nantes 0 Lille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 10 7 3 0 18 5 24 2 Lille 11 7 2 2 13 4 23 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 10 6 4 0 18 7 22 ------------------------- 4 Nantes 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 ------------------------- 5 En Avant Guingamp 11 5 2 4 16 12 17 6 Olympique Marseille 11 5 2 4 15 11 17 ------------------------- 7 Nice 11 5 2 4 12 11 17 8 Stade Rennes 11 4 4 3 15 11 16 9 St Etienne 10 5 1 4 15 13 16 10 Stade de Reims 11 3 6 2 11 10 15 11 Bastia 11 4 3 4 12 15 15 12 Toulouse 11 4 3 4 9 16 15 13 Olympique Lyon 10 3 3 4 14 13 12 14 Montpellier HSC 10 2 6 2 14 13 12 15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 3 3 5 12 19 12 16 Girondins Bordeaux 10 2 5 3 12 13 11 17 FC Lorient 11 3 1 7 11 19 10 ------------------------- 18 Ajaccio 11 1 4 6 7 15 7 19 Sochaux 11 1 3 7 10 22 6 20 Valenciennes 11 1 2 8 7 18 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1300) Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1600) St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)