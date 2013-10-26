Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
En Avant Guingamp 2 Ajaccio 1
FC Lorient 2 Sochaux 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 3
Bastia 1 Nice 0
Toulouse 0 Stade Rennes 5
Valenciennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Friday, October 25
Nantes 0 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 10 7 3 0 18 5 24
2 Lille 11 7 2 2 13 4 23
-------------------------
3 Monaco 10 6 4 0 18 7 22
-------------------------
4 Nantes 11 6 1 4 15 9 19
-------------------------
5 En Avant Guingamp 11 5 2 4 16 12 17
6 Olympique Marseille 11 5 2 4 15 11 17
-------------------------
7 Nice 11 5 2 4 12 11 17
8 Stade Rennes 11 4 4 3 15 11 16
9 St Etienne 10 5 1 4 15 13 16
10 Stade de Reims 11 3 6 2 11 10 15
11 Bastia 11 4 3 4 12 15 15
12 Toulouse 11 4 3 4 9 16 15
13 Olympique Lyon 10 3 3 4 14 13 12
14 Montpellier HSC 10 2 6 2 14 13 12
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 3 3 5 12 19 12
16 Girondins Bordeaux 10 2 5 3 12 13 11
17 FC Lorient 11 3 1 7 11 19 10
-------------------------
18 Ajaccio 11 1 4 6 7 15 7
19 Sochaux 11 1 3 7 10 22 6
20 Valenciennes 11 1 2 8 7 18 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1300)
Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1600)
St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)