Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
FC Lorient 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Metz 0 En Avant Guingamp 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 St Etienne 0
Saturday, February 14
Monaco Montpellier HSC Postponed
Nantes 0 Bastia 2
Lille 0 Nice 0
Paris St Germain 2 Caen 2
Racing Lens 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Toulouse 2 Stade Rennes 1
Friday, February 13
Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 25 15 6 4 49 19 51
2 Olympique Marseille 25 15 4 6 46 25 49
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 25 13 10 2 43 22 49
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 25 11 8 6 27 19 41
-------------------------
5 Monaco 24 11 7 6 25 19 40
6 Girondins Bordeaux 25 11 7 7 30 30 40
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 En Avant Guingamp 25 11 2 12 30 36 35
9 Nice 25 9 7 9 28 29 34
10 Nantes 25 8 9 8 20 25 33
11 Lille 25 8 8 9 20 21 32
12 Stade Rennes 25 8 7 10 25 33 31
13 Bastia 25 7 9 9 26 27 30
14 Stade de Reims 25 8 6 11 30 42 30
15 Caen 25 7 7 11 35 37 28
16 FC Lorient 25 8 4 13 29 34 28
17 Toulouse 25 8 4 13 26 37 28
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 25 8 2 15 26 40 26
19 Racing Lens 25 5 7 13 24 34 22
20 Metz 25 5 6 14 19 36 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 14
Monaco v Montpellier HSC (1900) Postponed