April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Ligue 1 results and standings
on Monday
Stade Rennes 3 Nice 1
Played on Sunday
Auxerre 1 Paris St Germain 1
AS Nancy 2 Girondins Bordeaux 2
FC Lorient 2 Montpellier HSC 1
Sochaux 1 Dijon FCO 0
Lille 4 Ajaccio 1
St Etienne 2 Stade Brest 1
Valenciennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 32 20 6 6 59 31 66
2 Paris St Germain 32 18 10 4 57 34 64
-------------------------
3 Lille 32 16 11 5 60 36 59
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 31 16 5 10 49 38 53
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 32 14 9 9 44 36 51
6 St Etienne 32 14 8 10 40 36 50
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 31 14 8 9 32 28 50
8 Girondins Bordeaux 32 10 13 9 38 36 43
9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 11 9 12 46 46 42
10 Olympique Marseille 31 10 10 11 38 35 40
11 AS Nancy 32 10 10 12 33 39 40
12 Valenciennes 32 10 7 15 31 39 37
13 FC Lorient 32 8 11 13 30 41 35
14 Nice 32 8 10 14 33 39 34
15 Dijon FCO 32 9 7 16 37 52 34
16 Stade Brest 32 6 15 11 28 32 33
17 Caen 31 8 9 14 33 44 33
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 32 8 9 15 33 48 33
19 Ajaccio 32 7 12 13 33 54 33
20 Auxerre 32 5 13 14 37 47 28
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
