Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, January 16 En Avant Guingamp 2 Nantes 2 ES Troyes AC 2 Stade Rennes 4 GFC Ajaccio 2 Stade de Reims 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Lille 0 Bastia 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 1 Friday, January 15 Nice 2 Angers SCO 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 21 18 3 0 51 9 57 2 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34 ------------------------- 3 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 20 8 9 3 27 25 33 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 21 7 10 4 31 25 31 6 Caen 20 9 3 8 21 24 30 ------------------------- 7 Olympique Lyon 20 8 5 7 27 24 29 8 St Etienne 20 9 2 9 23 24 29 9 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 8 6 25 28 29 10 Nantes 21 7 7 7 18 20 28 11 FC Lorient 20 6 9 5 29 28 27 12 Olympique Marseille 20 6 8 6 28 21 26 13 GFC Ajaccio 21 6 8 7 24 26 26 14 Lille 21 5 10 6 16 15 25 15 Bastia 21 7 4 10 21 26 25 16 Montpellier HSC 21 6 4 11 22 27 22 17 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22 18 En Avant Guingamp 21 5 6 10 19 29 21 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20 20 ES Troyes AC 21 0 8 13 13 43 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 FC Lorient v Monaco (1300) Caen v Olympique Marseille (1600) St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)