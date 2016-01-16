Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 16
En Avant Guingamp 2 Nantes 2
ES Troyes AC 2 Stade Rennes 4
GFC Ajaccio 2 Stade de Reims 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Lille 0
Bastia 1 Montpellier HSC 0
Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 1
Friday, January 15
Nice 2 Angers SCO 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 21 18 3 0 51 9 57
2 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34
-------------------------
3 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33
-------------------------
4 Monaco 20 8 9 3 27 25 33
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 21 7 10 4 31 25 31
6 Caen 20 9 3 8 21 24 30
-------------------------
7 Olympique Lyon 20 8 5 7 27 24 29
8 St Etienne 20 9 2 9 23 24 29
9 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 8 6 25 28 29
10 Nantes 21 7 7 7 18 20 28
11 FC Lorient 20 6 9 5 29 28 27
12 Olympique Marseille 20 6 8 6 28 21 26
13 GFC Ajaccio 21 6 8 7 24 26 26
14 Lille 21 5 10 6 16 15 25
15 Bastia 21 7 4 10 21 26 25
16 Montpellier HSC 21 6 4 11 22 27 22
17 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
18 En Avant Guingamp 21 5 6 10 19 29 21
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20
20 ES Troyes AC 21 0 8 13 13 43 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 17
FC Lorient v Monaco (1300)
Caen v Olympique Marseille (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)