April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 6
Monaco 3 Nantes 1
St Etienne 1 Nice 1
Valenciennes 1 Olympique Lyon 2
Saturday, April 5
En Avant Guingamp 1 Montpellier HSC 2
FC Lorient 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Stade Rennes 2
Paris St Germain 3 Stade de Reims 0
Bastia 2 Sochaux 2
Toulouse 1 Lille 2
Friday, April 4
Olympique Marseille 3 Ajaccio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 32 24 7 1 74 18 79
2 Monaco 32 19 9 4 53 27 66
-------------------------
3 Lille 32 17 9 6 37 20 60
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 32 16 7 9 44 29 55
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 32 14 9 9 48 38 51
6 Olympique Marseille 32 13 9 10 43 34 48
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 32 11 11 10 39 37 44
8 Toulouse 32 11 11 10 41 45 44
9 Stade de Reims 32 11 11 10 39 43 44
10 Bastia 32 11 8 13 35 48 41
11 Nice 32 11 6 15 28 36 39
12 Stade Rennes 32 9 11 12 40 39 38
13 Montpellier HSC 32 7 17 8 37 37 38
14 FC Lorient 32 10 8 14 38 43 38
15 Nantes 32 10 7 15 28 36 37
16 En Avant Guingamp 32 9 8 15 29 34 35
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 32 8 11 13 31 46 35
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 32 7 8 17 33 51 29
19 Sochaux 32 6 9 17 29 56 27
20 Ajaccio 32 3 10 19 31 60 19
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation