Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Sochaux 0 Stade Rennes 1 Lille 2 Ajaccio 0 Montpellier HSC 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Bastia 3 ES Troyes AC 2 Stade de Reims 3 Nice 1 Toulouse 2 Valenciennes 2 Friday, October 5 St Etienne 4 AS Nancy 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Marseille 7 6 0 1 10 5 18 2 Paris St Germain 7 4 3 0 12 3 15 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 7 4 2 1 12 7 14 ------------------------- 4 Stade de Reims 8 4 2 2 11 6 14 ------------------------- 5 FC Lorient 7 3 4 0 13 8 13 6 Girondins Bordeaux 7 3 4 0 9 5 13 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 8 3 4 1 11 9 13 8 Valenciennes 8 3 3 2 13 8 12 9 St Etienne 8 3 2 3 14 6 11 10 Lille 8 2 4 2 10 10 10 11 Stade Rennes 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 12 Bastia 8 3 1 4 12 20 10 13 Ajaccio 8 3 2 3 6 9 9 14 Stade Brest 7 3 0 4 7 12 9 15 Montpellier HSC 8 2 2 4 11 12 8 15 Nice 8 1 5 2 11 12 8 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 8 2 2 4 10 11 8 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 8 2 0 6 7 13 6 19 AS Nancy 8 1 1 6 2 14 4 20 ES Troyes AC 8 0 2 6 8 18 2 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Stade Brest v Girondins Bordeaux (1200) FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.