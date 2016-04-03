BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 FC Lorient 1 Olympique Lyon 3 Nantes 0 Lille 3 Bastia 2 Olympique Marseille 1 Saturday, April 2 En Avant Guingamp 2 Montpellier HSC 2 ES Troyes AC 0 Angers SCO 1 GFC Ajaccio 0 St Etienne 2 Paris St Germain 4 Nice 1 Stade Rennes 3 Stade de Reims 1 Toulouse 2 Caen 0 Friday, April 1 Monaco 1 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Paris St Germain 32 25 5 2 81 18 80 2 Monaco 32 14 13 5 47 36 55 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 32 15 7 10 52 34 52 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 32 13 12 7 50 39 51 ------------------------- 5 Nice 32 14 8 10 47 37 50 6 St Etienne 32 14 6 12 38 34 48 ------------------------- 7 Lille 32 11 13 8 29 24 46 8 Caen 32 14 4 14 34 42 46 9 Angers SCO 32 12 9 11 35 32 45 10 Nantes 32 11 11 10 29 33 44 11 Bastia 32 12 7 13 31 33 43 12 Girondins Bordeaux 32 10 12 10 41 50 42 13 Olympique Marseille 32 8 15 9 43 38 39 14 FC Lorient 32 9 12 11 43 50 39 15 En Avant Guingamp 32 10 9 13 39 47 39 16 Montpellier HSC 32 10 7 15 38 40 37 17 Stade de Reims 32 8 9 15 35 47 33 ------------------------- 18 GFC Ajaccio 32 7 12 13 31 45 33 19 Toulouse 32 6 11 15 34 49 29 R20 ES Troyes AC 32 2 8 22 22 71 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.