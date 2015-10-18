Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Olympique Marseille 1 FC Lorient 1
Stade Rennes 1 Nice 4
Saturday, October 17
En Avant Guingamp 1 Lille 1
Nantes 3 ES Troyes AC 0
St Etienne 2 GFC Ajaccio 0
Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 2
Stade de Reims 0 Caen 1
Toulouse 1 Angers SCO 2
Friday, October 16
Monaco 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 10 8 2 0 21 5 26
2 Angers SCO 10 6 3 1 12 6 21
-------------------------
3 Caen 10 7 0 3 12 10 21
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 10 6 1 3 13 10 19
-------------------------
5 Nice 9 5 2 2 24 12 17
6 Olympique Lyon 10 4 4 2 12 7 16
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 10 4 4 2 14 12 16
8 Stade de Reims 10 4 3 3 11 8 15
9 FC Lorient 10 4 3 3 15 14 15
10 Monaco 10 3 5 2 14 15 14
11 En Avant Guingamp 10 4 2 4 10 13 14
12 Nantes 9 4 1 4 7 10 13
13 Lille 10 2 5 3 5 5 11
14 Girondins Bordeaux 10 2 5 3 13 16 11
15 Bastia 10 3 1 6 12 16 10
16 Olympique Marseille 10 2 3 5 15 12 9
17 Toulouse 10 1 5 4 11 17 8
18 Montpellier HSC 10 1 2 7 6 14 5
-------------------------
19 ES Troyes AC 10 0 4 6 5 19 4
20 GFC Ajaccio 10 0 3 7 4 15 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation