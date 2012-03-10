March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Sochaux 3
Nice 1 AS Nancy 1
Olympique Lyon 2 Lille 1
Stade Brest 0 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Toulouse 1 FC Lorient 1
Valenciennes 1 St Etienne 2
Friday, March 9
Ajaccio 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 16 7 3 48 26 55
2 Montpellier HSC 26 16 6 4 49 26 54
-------------------------
3 Lille 27 12 11 4 46 31 47
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 13 7 7 35 29 46
-------------------------
5 Toulouse 27 12 8 7 29 24 44
6 Olympique Lyon 27 13 4 10 43 35 43
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 26 12 7 7 36 30 43
8 Olympique Marseille 27 10 9 8 34 27 39
9 Girondins Bordeaux 27 10 9 8 33 30 39
10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 8 9 10 39 40 33
11 Valenciennes 27 8 7 12 28 30 31
12 Stade Brest 27 5 15 7 22 24 30
13 Ajaccio 27 7 8 12 29 47 29
14 Caen 26 7 7 12 30 37 28
15 FC Lorient 27 6 10 11 25 35 28
16 Nice 27 6 9 12 26 31 27
17 AS Nancy 27 6 9 12 25 36 27
-------------------------
18 Dijon FCO 26 7 6 13 31 45 27
19 Sochaux 27 5 9 13 26 43 24
20 Auxerre 26 4 11 11 32 40 23
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 11
Dijon FCO v Paris St Germain (1600)
Stade Rennes v Auxerre (1600)
Montpellier HSC v Caen (2000)