March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Saturday. Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Sochaux 3 Nice 1 AS Nancy 1 Olympique Lyon 2 Lille 1 Stade Brest 0 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Toulouse 1 FC Lorient 1 Valenciennes 1 St Etienne 2 Friday, March 9 Ajaccio 1 Olympique Marseille 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 26 16 7 3 48 26 55 2 Montpellier HSC 26 16 6 4 49 26 54 ------------------------- 3 Lille 27 12 11 4 46 31 47 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 27 13 7 7 35 29 46 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 27 12 8 7 29 24 44 6 Olympique Lyon 27 13 4 10 43 35 43 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 26 12 7 7 36 30 43 8 Olympique Marseille 27 10 9 8 34 27 39 9 Girondins Bordeaux 27 10 9 8 33 30 39 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 8 9 10 39 40 33 11 Valenciennes 27 8 7 12 28 30 31 12 Stade Brest 27 5 15 7 22 24 30 13 Ajaccio 27 7 8 12 29 47 29 14 Caen 26 7 7 12 30 37 28 15 FC Lorient 27 6 10 11 25 35 28 16 Nice 27 6 9 12 26 31 27 17 AS Nancy 27 6 9 12 25 36 27 ------------------------- 18 Dijon FCO 26 7 6 13 31 45 27 19 Sochaux 27 5 9 13 26 43 24 20 Auxerre 26 4 11 11 32 40 23 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 11 Dijon FCO v Paris St Germain (1600) Stade Rennes v Auxerre (1600) Montpellier HSC v Caen (2000)