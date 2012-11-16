Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, November 16 FC Lorient 2 Lille 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 12 6 5 1 18 8 23 2 Olympique Marseille 11 7 2 2 16 10 23 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 11 6 4 1 20 11 22 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 12 6 3 3 21 8 21 ------------------------- 5 Valenciennes 12 6 3 3 26 14 21 6 Girondins Bordeaux 12 5 6 1 17 10 21 ------------------------- 7 Lille 13 5 5 3 16 14 20 8 Toulouse 12 5 4 3 20 15 19 9 Stade Rennes 12 6 1 5 16 15 19 10 FC Lorient 13 4 6 3 21 25 18 11 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 13 11 15 12 Ajaccio 12 4 4 4 14 17 14 13 Bastia 12 4 2 6 19 29 14 14 Montpellier HSC 12 3 4 5 17 17 13 15 Nice 12 2 7 3 17 19 13 16 Stade Brest 12 4 1 7 11 18 13 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 12 3 2 7 13 20 11 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 12 3 2 7 12 19 11 19 ES Troyes AC 12 1 4 7 11 22 7 20 AS Nancy 12 1 2 9 5 21 5 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Paris St Germain v Stade Rennes (1600) Ajaccio v Sochaux (1900) ES Troyes AC v AS Nancy (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v St Etienne (1900) Stade Brest v Bastia (1900) Valenciennes v Montpellier HSC (1900) Sunday, November 18 Olympique Lyon v Stade de Reims (1300) Nice v Toulouse (1600) Girondins Bordeaux v Olympique Marseille (2000)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.