Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Racing Lens 0 Olympique Marseille 4 St Etienne 2 Lille 0 Stade de Reims 1 Monaco 3 Saturday, March 21 Caen 0 Metz 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Nice 2 Stade Rennes 0 Nantes 0 Bastia 0 En Avant Guingamp 0 Toulouse 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Friday, March 20 Paris St Germain 3 FC Lorient 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 30 16 11 3 55 28 59 2 Olympique Lyon 30 17 7 6 57 24 58 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 30 17 6 7 60 31 57 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 29 15 8 6 35 21 53 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 30 14 10 6 37 24 52 6 Girondins Bordeaux 30 13 9 8 38 37 48 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 29 13 6 10 39 32 45 8 Lille 30 11 8 11 27 26 41 9 Nantes 30 10 10 10 24 30 40 10 En Avant Guingamp 30 12 3 15 32 41 39 11 Stade Rennes 30 10 9 11 28 37 39 12 Nice 30 10 7 13 33 37 37 13 Bastia 30 9 10 11 30 34 37 14 Caen 30 9 8 13 44 44 35 15 Stade de Reims 30 9 8 13 36 50 35 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 30 11 2 17 32 46 35 17 FC Lorient 30 10 4 16 34 41 34 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 30 9 5 16 31 49 32 19 Racing Lens 30 6 7 17 27 47 25 20 Metz 30 5 8 17 22 42 23 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.