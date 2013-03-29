Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Paris St Germain 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 30 18 7 5 54 20 61 2 Olympique Lyon 29 15 8 6 48 30 53 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 29 15 6 8 34 32 51 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 29 13 10 6 48 23 49 ------------------------- 5 Nice 29 13 9 7 41 33 48 6 Lille 29 12 10 7 41 30 46 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 30 13 6 11 44 36 45 8 FC Lorient 29 11 10 8 47 44 43 9 Girondins Bordeaux 29 10 12 7 28 24 42 10 Stade Rennes 29 12 6 11 41 39 42 11 Toulouse 29 9 11 9 33 32 38 12 Valenciennes 29 9 9 11 37 41 36 13 Ajaccio 29 8 11 10 30 37 33 14 Bastia 29 9 6 14 34 53 33 15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 29 7 9 13 32 41 30 16 Stade de Reims 29 7 9 13 26 35 30 17 Stade Brest 29 8 5 16 28 42 29 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 29 7 7 15 30 46 28 19 ES Troyes AC 29 4 12 13 34 51 24 20 AS Nancy 29 5 9 15 26 47 24 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 ES Troyes AC v St Etienne (1600) Ajaccio v Toulouse (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade de Reims (1900) Girondins Bordeaux v FC Lorient (1900) Stade Rennes v AS Nancy (1900) Valenciennes v Bastia (1900) Sunday, March 31 Nice v Olympique Marseille (1200) Stade Brest v Lille (1500) Olympique Lyon v Sochaux (1900)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.