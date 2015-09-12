Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
ES Troyes AC 1 Caen 3
FC Lorient 3 Angers SCO 1
Montpellier HSC 1 St Etienne 2
Nice 0 En Avant Guingamp 1
Olympique Lyon 0 Lille 0
Toulouse 2 Stade de Reims 2
Friday, September 11
Paris St Germain 2 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 5 4 1 0 9 2 13
2 Stade de Reims 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
3 St Etienne 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
4 Stade Rennes 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
5 Caen 5 3 0 2 6 7 9
6 Olympique Lyon 5 2 2 1 6 2 8
7 Angers SCO 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
8 Bastia 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
9 Nantes 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
10 Girondins Bordeaux 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
11 Lille 5 1 3 1 1 1 6
12 En Avant Guingamp 5 2 0 3 3 5 6
13 Nice 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
14 Toulouse 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
15 FC Lorient 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
16 Monaco 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
17 Olympique Marseille 4 1 0 3 6 4 3
18 ES Troyes AC 5 0 3 2 4 12 3
19 Montpellier HSC 5 0 1 4 1 6 1
20 GFC Ajaccio 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
GFC Ajaccio v Monaco (1200)
Nantes v Stade Rennes (1500)
Olympique Marseille v Bastia (1900)