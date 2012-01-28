Jan 28 Results and standings from Ligue 1 on
Saturday
Auxerre 1 AS Nancy 3
FC Lorient 1 Sochaux 1
Lille 3 St Etienne 0
Nice 0 Montpellier HSC 1
Olympique Lyon 3 Dijon FCO 1
Stade Brest 0 Paris St Germain 1
Toulouse 1 Caen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 21 14 4 3 35 18 46
2 Montpellier HSC 21 13 4 4 41 23 43
-------------------------
3 Lille 21 10 9 2 36 21 39
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 21 12 2 7 34 23 38
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 20 10 5 5 31 23 35
6 Olympique Marseille 20 9 7 4 29 18 34
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 21 9 7 5 22 20 34
8 St Etienne 21 9 6 6 24 24 33
9 Girondins Bordeaux 20 6 8 6 22 23 26
10 FC Lorient 21 6 8 7 21 24 26
11 Stade Brest 21 4 12 5 20 20 24
12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 5 7 8 28 32 22
13 AS Nancy 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
14 Dijon FCO 21 6 4 11 24 39 22
15 Valenciennes 20 5 5 10 19 23 20
16 Caen 21 5 5 11 24 32 20
17 Auxerre 21 4 7 10 28 35 19
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 21 4 7 10 22 36 19
19 Nice 21 4 6 11 21 25 18
20 Ajaccio 20 4 6 10 22 37 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 29
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Girondins Bordeaux (1600)
Valenciennes v Ajaccio (1600)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (2000)