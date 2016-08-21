Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 St Etienne 3 Montpellier HSC 1 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Olympique Marseille 1 Paris St Germain 3 Metz 0 Saturday, August 20 Angers SCO 0 Nice 1 FC Lorient 0 Bastia 3 Nantes 0 Monaco 1 Lille 1 Dijon FCO 0 Stade Rennes 2 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Toulouse 4 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Friday, August 19 Olympique Lyon 2 Caen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 2 Paris St Germain 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 3 Nice 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 4 Toulouse 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 5 En Avant de Guingamp 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Monaco 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 7 Bastia 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 8 St Etienne 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 9 Stade Rennes 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 10 Lille 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 11 Nantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 12 Caen 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 13 Montpellier HSC 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 14 Girondins Bordeaux 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 15 Metz 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 16 Olympique Marseille 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 17 Angers SCO 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 17 Dijon FCO 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 20 AS Nancy-Lorraine 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)