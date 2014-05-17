Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Monaco 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 FC Lorient 1 Lille 4 Sochaux 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Nice 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Olympique Marseille 1 En Avant Guingamp 0 Paris St Germain 4 Montpellier HSC 0 St Etienne 3 Ajaccio 1 Bastia 0 Nantes 0 Stade de Reims 1 Stade Rennes 3 Toulouse 3 Valenciennes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Paris St Germain 38 27 8 3 84 23 89 2 Monaco 38 23 11 4 63 31 80 ------------------------- 3 Lille 38 20 11 7 46 26 71 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 38 20 9 9 56 34 69 5 Olympique Lyon 38 17 10 11 56 44 61 ------------------------- 6 Olympique Marseille 38 16 12 10 53 40 60 7 Girondins Bordeaux 38 13 14 11 49 43 53 8 FC Lorient 38 13 10 15 48 53 49 9 Toulouse 38 12 13 13 46 53 49 10 Bastia 38 13 10 15 42 56 49 11 Stade de Reims 38 12 12 14 44 52 48 12 Stade Rennes 38 11 13 14 47 45 46 13 Nantes 38 12 10 16 38 43 46 14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 38 11 11 16 39 51 44 15 Montpellier HSC 38 8 18 12 45 53 42 16 En Avant Guingamp 38 11 9 18 34 42 42 17 Nice 38 12 6 20 30 44 42 ------------------------- R18 Sochaux 38 10 10 18 37 61 40 R19 Valenciennes 38 7 8 23 37 65 29 R20 Ajaccio 38 4 11 23 37 72 23 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.