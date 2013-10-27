Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Monaco 2 Olympique Lyon 1 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Montpellier HSC 0 St Etienne 2 Paris St Germain 2 Saturday, October 26 En Avant Guingamp 2 Ajaccio 1 FC Lorient 2 Sochaux 1 Olympique Marseille 2 Stade de Reims 3 Bastia 1 Nice 0 Toulouse 0 Stade Rennes 5 Valenciennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Friday, October 25 Nantes 0 Lille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 11 7 4 0 20 7 25 2 Monaco 11 7 4 0 20 8 25 ------------------------- 3 Lille 11 7 2 2 13 4 23 ------------------------- 4 Nantes 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 ------------------------- 5 En Avant Guingamp 11 5 2 4 16 12 17 6 Olympique Marseille 11 5 2 4 15 11 17 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 11 5 2 4 17 15 17 8 Nice 11 5 2 4 12 11 17 9 Stade Rennes 11 4 4 3 15 11 16 10 Stade de Reims 11 3 6 2 11 10 15 11 Bastia 11 4 3 4 12 15 15 12 Toulouse 11 4 3 4 9 16 15 13 Girondins Bordeaux 11 3 5 3 14 13 14 14 Olympique Lyon 11 3 3 5 15 15 12 15 Montpellier HSC 11 2 6 3 14 15 12 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 11 3 3 5 12 19 12 17 FC Lorient 11 3 1 7 11 19 10 ------------------------- 18 Ajaccio 11 1 4 6 7 15 7 19 Sochaux 11 1 3 7 10 22 6 20 Valenciennes 11 1 2 8 7 18 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.