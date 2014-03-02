UPDATE 5-Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 New York City FC 4 DC United 0 Saturday, March 11 Houston Dynamo 3 Columbus Crew 1 Montreal Impact 2 Seattle Sounders 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 0 Chicago Fire 2 Real Salt Lake 0 New York Red Bulls 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Toronto FC