March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 2
Ajaccio 2 Lille 3
Olympique Lyon 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Paris St Germain 2 Olympique Marseille 0
Saturday, March 1
FC Lorient 1 Bastia 1
Sochaux 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Nice 0 Toulouse 2
Stade Rennes 0 En Avant Guingamp 2
St Etienne 2 Monaco 0
Stade de Reims 3 Valenciennes 1
Friday, February 28
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Nantes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 27 19 7 1 64 18 64
2 Monaco 27 16 8 3 44 21 56
-------------------------
3 Lille 27 14 7 6 31 18 49
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 14 6 7 38 23 48
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 27 12 7 8 38 29 43
6 Olympique Lyon 27 11 9 7 40 31 42
-------------------------
7 Stade de Reims 27 11 9 7 35 33 42
8 Girondins Bordeaux 27 11 7 9 34 31 40
9 Bastia 27 10 7 10 31 38 37
10 Toulouse 27 9 9 9 31 36 36
11 Montpellier HSC 27 6 15 6 33 31 33
12 FC Lorient 27 9 6 12 35 38 33
13 En Avant Guingamp 27 8 8 11 26 28 32
14 Stade Rennes 27 7 10 10 31 32 31
15 Nantes 27 9 4 14 23 30 31
16 Nice 27 9 4 14 23 33 31
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 27 6 9 12 27 43 27
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 27 5 7 15 27 45 22
19 Sochaux 27 5 7 15 22 48 22
20 Ajaccio 27 2 8 17 22 49 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation