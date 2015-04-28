April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 28
Paris St Germain 3 Metz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 34 20 11 3 70 33 71
2 Olympique Lyon 34 20 8 6 68 29 68
-------------------------
3 Monaco 34 17 11 6 43 23 62
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 34 16 12 6 42 27 60
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 34 17 6 11 65 41 57
6 Girondins Bordeaux 34 15 10 9 42 41 55
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 34 15 7 12 43 35 52
8 Lille 34 14 8 12 34 33 50
9 Stade Rennes 34 13 10 11 35 39 49
10 Nantes 34 11 11 12 27 34 44
11 En Avant Guingamp 34 13 4 17 36 46 43
12 Nice 34 11 8 15 38 44 41
13 Bastia 34 10 10 14 34 42 40
14 Toulouse 34 11 6 17 36 53 39
15 Caen 34 10 8 16 46 51 38
16 FC Lorient 34 11 5 18 39 48 38
17 Stade de Reims 34 10 8 16 41 59 38
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 34 11 4 19 36 52 37
19 Metz 34 7 9 18 30 49 30
20 Racing Lens 34 6 8 20 29 55 26
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 1
Metz v Olympique Marseille (1830)
Saturday, May 2
Olympique Lyon v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1500)
En Avant Guingamp v Stade de Reims (1800)
FC Lorient v Girondins Bordeaux (1800)
Montpellier HSC v Stade Rennes (1800)
Nice v Caen (1800)
Bastia v St Etienne (1800)
Sunday, May 3
Lille v Racing Lens (1200)
Monaco v Toulouse (1500)
Nantes v Paris St Germain (1900)