Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, January 17 Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 3 FC Lorient 0 Monaco 2 St Etienne 1 Olympique Lyon 0 Saturday, January 16 En Avant Guingamp 2 Nantes 2 ES Troyes AC 2 Stade Rennes 4 GFC Ajaccio 2 Stade de Reims 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Lille 0 Bastia 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 1 Friday, January 15 Nice 2 Angers SCO 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 21 18 3 0 51 9 57 2 Monaco 21 9 9 3 29 25 36 ------------------------- 3 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34 ------------------------- 4 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 21 10 2 9 24 24 32 6 Stade Rennes 21 7 10 4 31 25 31 ------------------------- 7 Caen 21 9 3 9 22 27 30 8 Olympique Marseille 21 7 8 6 31 22 29 9 Olympique Lyon 21 8 5 8 27 25 29 10 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 8 6 25 28 29 11 Nantes 21 7 7 7 18 20 28 12 FC Lorient 21 6 9 6 29 30 27 13 GFC Ajaccio 21 6 8 7 24 26 26 14 Lille 21 5 10 6 16 15 25 15 Bastia 21 7 4 10 21 26 25 16 Montpellier HSC 21 6 4 11 22 27 22 17 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22 18 En Avant Guingamp 21 5 6 10 19 29 21 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20 20 ES Troyes AC 21 0 8 13 13 43 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation