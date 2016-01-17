Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 3
FC Lorient 0 Monaco 2
St Etienne 1 Olympique Lyon 0
Saturday, January 16
En Avant Guingamp 2 Nantes 2
ES Troyes AC 2 Stade Rennes 4
GFC Ajaccio 2 Stade de Reims 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Lille 0
Bastia 1 Montpellier HSC 0
Toulouse 0 Paris St Germain 1
Friday, January 15
Nice 2 Angers SCO 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 21 18 3 0 51 9 57
2 Monaco 21 9 9 3 29 25 36
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34
-------------------------
4 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 21 10 2 9 24 24 32
6 Stade Rennes 21 7 10 4 31 25 31
-------------------------
7 Caen 21 9 3 9 22 27 30
8 Olympique Marseille 21 7 8 6 31 22 29
9 Olympique Lyon 21 8 5 8 27 25 29
10 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 8 6 25 28 29
11 Nantes 21 7 7 7 18 20 28
12 FC Lorient 21 6 9 6 29 30 27
13 GFC Ajaccio 21 6 8 7 24 26 26
14 Lille 21 5 10 6 16 15 25
15 Bastia 21 7 4 10 21 26 25
16 Montpellier HSC 21 6 4 11 22 27 22
17 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
18 En Avant Guingamp 21 5 6 10 19 29 21
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20
20 ES Troyes AC 21 0 8 13 13 43 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation