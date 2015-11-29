Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Caen 4
Olympique Marseille 3 Monaco 3
St Etienne 3 En Avant Guingamp 0
Saturday, November 28
Angers SCO 2 Lille 0
Nantes 0 Bastia 0
GFC Ajaccio 1 FC Lorient 1
Paris St Germain 4 ES Troyes AC 1
Stade de Reims 2 Stade Rennes 2
Toulouse 2 Nice 0
Friday, November 27
Olympique Lyon 2 Montpellier HSC 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 15 13 2 0 37 8 41
2 Caen 15 9 1 5 18 15 28
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 15 7 5 3 14 9 26
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 15 7 4 4 21 14 25
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 15 8 1 6 20 19 25
6 Nice 15 7 3 5 30 19 24
-------------------------
7 Monaco 15 6 6 3 21 21 24
8 Stade Rennes 15 5 7 3 21 18 22
9 FC Lorient 15 5 6 4 24 21 21
10 Nantes 15 6 2 7 12 15 20
11 Olympique Marseille 15 5 4 6 23 17 19
12 En Avant Guingamp 15 5 4 6 15 20 19
13 Montpellier HSC 15 5 3 7 18 19 18
14 Girondins Bordeaux 15 4 6 5 20 25 18
15 Stade de Reims 15 4 4 7 15 19 16
16 GFC Ajaccio 15 4 4 7 14 19 16
17 Bastia 15 4 3 8 15 21 15
18 Lille 15 2 8 5 8 11 14
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 15 2 6 7 14 28 12
20 ES Troyes AC 15 0 5 10 8 30 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation