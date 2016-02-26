Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, February 26 Nice 0 Bastia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 27 23 4 0 67 13 73 2 Monaco 27 13 10 4 40 30 49 ------------------------- 3 Nice 28 11 8 9 39 32 41 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 27 12 5 10 32 30 41 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 27 11 6 10 38 29 39 6 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39 ------------------------- 7 Caen 27 12 3 12 28 35 39 8 Stade Rennes 27 9 11 7 34 32 38 9 Angers SCO 27 10 7 10 27 27 37 10 Bastia 27 11 4 12 27 29 37 11 Girondins Bordeaux 27 9 10 8 36 39 37 12 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36 13 Lille 27 7 13 7 21 20 34 14 FC Lorient 27 8 10 9 39 41 34 15 Montpellier HSC 27 9 5 13 33 33 32 16 En Avant Guingamp 27 8 7 12 31 38 31 17 Stade de Reims 27 7 8 12 28 38 29 18 GFC Ajaccio 27 6 10 11 28 38 28 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 27 4 10 13 26 45 22 20 ES Troyes AC 27 2 8 17 20 56 14 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 27 Montpellier HSC v Lille (1600) En Avant Guingamp v Angers SCO (1900) ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1900) Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Toulouse v Stade Rennes (1900) Sunday, February 28 Nantes v Monaco (1300) GFC Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1600) St Etienne v Caen (1600) Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000)