Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 26
Nice 0 Bastia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 27 23 4 0 67 13 73
2 Monaco 27 13 10 4 40 30 49
-------------------------
3 Nice 28 11 8 9 39 32 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 12 5 10 32 30 41
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 27 11 6 10 38 29 39
6 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39
-------------------------
7 Caen 27 12 3 12 28 35 39
8 Stade Rennes 27 9 11 7 34 32 38
9 Angers SCO 27 10 7 10 27 27 37
10 Bastia 27 11 4 12 27 29 37
11 Girondins Bordeaux 27 9 10 8 36 39 37
12 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36
13 Lille 27 7 13 7 21 20 34
14 FC Lorient 27 8 10 9 39 41 34
15 Montpellier HSC 27 9 5 13 33 33 32
16 En Avant Guingamp 27 8 7 12 31 38 31
17 Stade de Reims 27 7 8 12 28 38 29
18 GFC Ajaccio 27 6 10 11 28 38 28
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 27 4 10 13 26 45 22
20 ES Troyes AC 27 2 8 17 20 56 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 27
Montpellier HSC v Lille (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v Angers SCO (1900)
ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Toulouse v Stade Rennes (1900)
Sunday, February 28
Nantes v Monaco (1300)
GFC Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1600)
St Etienne v Caen (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (2000)