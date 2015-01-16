Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, January 16 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nice 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 20 13 3 4 43 17 42 2 Olympique Marseille 20 13 2 5 39 19 41 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 20 11 6 3 24 13 39 ------------------------- 4 Paris St Germain 20 10 8 2 34 17 38 ------------------------- 5 Monaco 20 9 6 5 23 18 33 6 Girondins Bordeaux 21 9 5 7 27 29 32 ------------------------- 7 Nantes 20 8 7 5 19 17 31 8 Montpellier HSC 20 8 5 7 23 20 29 9 Stade Rennes 20 8 5 7 22 25 29 10 Nice 21 8 4 9 26 28 28 11 Stade de Reims 20 8 4 8 26 32 28 12 Lille 20 7 6 7 17 17 27 13 En Avant Guingamp 20 8 1 11 22 31 25 14 Bastia 20 5 6 9 20 25 21 15 Toulouse 20 6 3 11 22 32 21 16 FC Lorient 20 6 2 12 22 29 20 17 Metz 20 5 5 10 17 27 20 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 6 2 12 21 34 20 19 Racing Lens 20 5 4 11 20 26 19 20 Caen 20 3 6 11 22 33 15 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 17 Racing Lens v Olympique Lyon (1600) Monaco v Nantes (1900) Caen v Stade de Reims (1900) FC Lorient v Lille (1900) Metz v Montpellier HSC (1900) Toulouse v Bastia (1900) Sunday, January 18 Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1300) Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1600) Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)