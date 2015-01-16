Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 16
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nice 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 20 13 3 4 43 17 42
2 Olympique Marseille 20 13 2 5 39 19 41
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 20 11 6 3 24 13 39
-------------------------
4 Paris St Germain 20 10 8 2 34 17 38
-------------------------
5 Monaco 20 9 6 5 23 18 33
6 Girondins Bordeaux 21 9 5 7 27 29 32
-------------------------
7 Nantes 20 8 7 5 19 17 31
8 Montpellier HSC 20 8 5 7 23 20 29
9 Stade Rennes 20 8 5 7 22 25 29
10 Nice 21 8 4 9 26 28 28
11 Stade de Reims 20 8 4 8 26 32 28
12 Lille 20 7 6 7 17 17 27
13 En Avant Guingamp 20 8 1 11 22 31 25
14 Bastia 20 5 6 9 20 25 21
15 Toulouse 20 6 3 11 22 32 21
16 FC Lorient 20 6 2 12 22 29 20
17 Metz 20 5 5 10 17 27 20
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 6 2 12 21 34 20
19 Racing Lens 20 5 4 11 20 26 19
20 Caen 20 3 6 11 22 33 15
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 17
Racing Lens v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Monaco v Nantes (1900)
Caen v Stade de Reims (1900)
FC Lorient v Lille (1900)
Metz v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Toulouse v Bastia (1900)
Sunday, January 18
Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1300)
Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)