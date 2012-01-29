Jan 29 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Stade Rennes 1 Olympique Marseille 2
Valenciennes 1 Ajaccio 2
Played on Saturday
Auxerre 1 AS Nancy 3
FC Lorient 1 Sochaux 1
Lille 3 St Etienne 0
Nice 0 Montpellier HSC 1
Olympique Lyon 3 Dijon FCO 1
Stade Brest 0 Paris St Germain 1
Toulouse 1 Caen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 21 14 4 3 35 18 46
2 Montpellier HSC 21 13 4 4 41 23 43
-------------------------
3 Lille 21 10 9 2 36 21 39
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 21 12 2 7 34 23 38
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 21 10 7 4 31 19 37
6 Stade Rennes 21 10 5 6 32 25 35
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 21 9 7 5 22 20 34
8 St Etienne 21 9 6 6 24 24 33
9 Girondins Bordeaux 21 6 9 6 22 23 27
10 FC Lorient 21 6 8 7 21 24 26
11 Stade Brest 21 4 12 5 20 20 24
12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 5 8 8 28 32 23
13 AS Nancy 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
14 Dijon FCO 21 6 4 11 24 39 22
15 Ajaccio 21 5 6 10 24 38 21
16 Valenciennes 21 5 5 11 20 25 20
17 Caen 21 5 5 11 24 32 20
-------------------------
18 Auxerre 21 4 7 10 28 35 19
19 Sochaux 21 4 7 10 22 36 19
20 Nice 21 4 6 11 21 25 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation