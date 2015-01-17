Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 Monaco 1 Nantes 0 Caen 4 Stade de Reims 1 FC Lorient 1 Lille 0 Metz 2 Montpellier HSC 3 Racing Lens 0 Olympique Lyon 2 Toulouse 1 Bastia 1 Friday, January 16 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nice 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 21 14 3 4 45 17 45 2 Olympique Marseille 20 13 2 5 39 19 41 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 20 11 6 3 24 13 39 ------------------------- 4 Paris St Germain 20 10 8 2 34 17 38 ------------------------- 5 Monaco 21 10 6 5 24 18 36 6 Montpellier HSC 21 9 5 7 26 22 32 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 21 9 5 7 27 29 32 8 Nantes 21 8 7 6 19 18 31 9 Stade Rennes 20 8 5 7 22 25 29 10 Nice 21 8 4 9 26 28 28 11 Stade de Reims 21 8 4 9 27 36 28 12 Lille 21 7 6 8 17 18 27 13 En Avant Guingamp 20 8 1 11 22 31 25 14 FC Lorient 21 7 2 12 23 29 23 15 Bastia 21 5 7 9 21 26 22 16 Toulouse 21 6 4 11 23 33 22 17 Metz 21 5 5 11 19 30 20 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 6 2 12 21 34 20 19 Racing Lens 21 5 4 12 20 28 19 20 Caen 21 4 6 11 26 34 18 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1300) Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1600) Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)