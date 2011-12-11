Dec 11 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Auxerre 2 Nice 1
FC Lorient 0 Olympique Lyon 1
Lille 2 Dijon FCO 0
Played on Saturday
AS Nancy 2 Ajaccio 2
Sochaux 0 Paris St Germain 1
Olympique Marseille 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Stade Rennes 1 Stade Brest 1
St Etienne 2 Caen 0
Toulouse 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Valenciennes 1 Montpellier HSC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 17 11 3 3 36 18 36
2 Paris St Germain 17 11 3 3 30 17 36
-------------------------
3 Lille 17 9 7 1 29 15 34
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 17 10 2 5 29 19 32
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 17 8 5 4 28 22 29
6 Toulouse 17 8 5 4 19 16 29
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 17 7 6 4 21 19 27
8 Olympique Marseille 17 6 7 4 22 16 25
9 FC Lorient 17 6 5 6 17 19 23
10 Girondins Bordeaux 17 4 8 5 19 21 20
11 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 17 4 7 6 22 25 19
12 Caen 17 5 4 8 23 27 19
13 Auxerre 17 4 6 7 24 27 18
14 Sochaux 17 4 6 7 21 31 18
15 Dijon FCO 17 5 3 9 17 31 18
16 Stade Brest 17 2 11 4 18 19 17
17 Valenciennes 17 4 5 8 17 19 17
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 17 3 6 8 14 22 15
19 Nice 17 3 5 9 15 19 14
20 Ajaccio 17 1 6 10 17 36 9
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)