Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Monaco 1 En Avant Guingamp 0
Lille 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Paris St Germain 1 Olympique Lyon 1
Racing Lens 0 St Etienne 1
Saturday, September 20
FC Lorient 0 Stade de Reims 1
Metz 3 Bastia 1
Nantes 2 Nice 1
Olympique Marseille 3 Stade Rennes 0
Toulouse 3 Caen 3
Friday, September 19
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 6 4 1 1 14 6 13
2 Girondins Bordeaux 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 6 4 1 1 7 6 13
-------------------------
4 Lille 6 3 3 0 6 1 12
-------------------------
5 Paris St Germain 6 2 4 0 11 4 10
6 Montpellier HSC 6 3 1 2 5 2 10
-------------------------
7 Nantes 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
8 Stade Rennes 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
9 Metz 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
10 Caen 6 2 1 3 8 6 7
11 FC Lorient 6 2 1 3 6 5 7
12 Olympique Lyon 6 2 1 3 7 7 7
13 Racing Lens 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
14 Toulouse 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
15 Stade de Reims 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
16 Monaco 6 2 1 3 6 9 7
17 Nice 6 2 1 3 6 11 7
-------------------------
18 Bastia 6 1 3 2 7 10 6
19 En Avant Guingamp 6 2 0 4 3 9 6
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 6 0 1 5 4 15 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation