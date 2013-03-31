March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 31
Nice 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Olympique Lyon 1 Sochaux 2
Stade Brest 1 Lille 2
Saturday, March 30
Ajaccio 2 Toulouse 3
ES Troyes AC 2 St Etienne 2
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Stade de Reims 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 FC Lorient 1
Stade Rennes 0 AS Nancy 2
Valenciennes 3 Bastia 4
Friday, March 29
Paris St Germain 1 Montpellier HSC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 30 18 7 5 54 20 61
2 Olympique Marseille 30 16 6 8 35 32 54
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 30 15 8 7 49 32 53
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 30 13 11 6 50 25 50
-------------------------
5 Lille 30 13 10 7 43 31 49
6 Nice 30 13 9 8 41 34 48
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 30 13 6 11 44 36 45
8 FC Lorient 30 11 11 8 48 45 44
9 Girondins Bordeaux 30 10 13 7 29 25 43
10 Stade Rennes 30 12 6 12 41 41 42
11 Toulouse 30 10 11 9 36 34 41
12 Valenciennes 30 9 9 12 40 45 36
13 Bastia 30 10 6 14 38 56 36
14 Ajaccio 30 8 11 11 32 40 33
15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 30 7 10 13 34 43 31
16 Stade de Reims 30 7 10 13 28 37 31
17 Sochaux 30 8 7 15 32 47 31
-------------------------
18 Stade Brest 30 8 5 17 29 44 29
19 AS Nancy 30 6 9 15 28 47 27
20 ES Troyes AC 30 4 13 13 36 53 25
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation