March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 31 Nice 0 Olympique Marseille 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Sochaux 2 Stade Brest 1 Lille 2 Saturday, March 30 Ajaccio 2 Toulouse 3 ES Troyes AC 2 St Etienne 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Stade de Reims 2 Girondins Bordeaux 1 FC Lorient 1 Stade Rennes 0 AS Nancy 2 Valenciennes 3 Bastia 4 Friday, March 29 Paris St Germain 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 30 18 7 5 54 20 61 2 Olympique Marseille 30 16 6 8 35 32 54 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 30 15 8 7 49 32 53 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 30 13 11 6 50 25 50 ------------------------- 5 Lille 30 13 10 7 43 31 49 6 Nice 30 13 9 8 41 34 48 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 30 13 6 11 44 36 45 8 FC Lorient 30 11 11 8 48 45 44 9 Girondins Bordeaux 30 10 13 7 29 25 43 10 Stade Rennes 30 12 6 12 41 41 42 11 Toulouse 30 10 11 9 36 34 41 12 Valenciennes 30 9 9 12 40 45 36 13 Bastia 30 10 6 14 38 56 36 14 Ajaccio 30 8 11 11 32 40 33 15 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 30 7 10 13 34 43 31 16 Stade de Reims 30 7 10 13 28 37 31 17 Sochaux 30 8 7 15 32 47 31 ------------------------- 18 Stade Brest 30 8 5 17 29 44 29 19 AS Nancy 30 6 9 15 28 47 27 20 ES Troyes AC 30 4 13 13 36 53 25 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation